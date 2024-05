The Glamour Boys fans optimistic Jingles has hinted he is on his way to Naturena after his contract in the Middle East expires.

Celebrated South African coach Pitso Mosimane stirred excitement among the Kaizer Chiefs fans on Wednesday evening after a cryptic message on his X account.

It gave the Glamour Boys faithful hope that the Abha tactician will be joining their club in the next couple of weeks.

However, some fans believe Mosimane was hinting that current Young Africans coach Miguel Gamondi might be Amakhosi's next tactician.

