Man Utd player ratings vs Wolves: Rasmus Hojlund endures another horror-show as Red Devils suffer Europa League hangover in ANOTHER Old Trafford defeat

The striker wasted two clear opportunities in front of goal and his side were made to pay for his profligacy after a moment of brilliance from Sarabia

Rasmus Hojlund must want the season to end right now as it only gets worse with each appearance he makes. The Dane missed two big opportunities as Manchester United fell to their 15th Premier League defeat of the season and their eighth at Old Trafford, losing 1-0 to Wolves courtesy of a stunning Pablo Sarabia free-kick.

United were understandably playing at a lower gear after Thursday's incredible Europa League comeback against Lyon and Ruben Amorim's six changes, including handing a debut to 20-year-old Tyler Fredricson, confirmed that the Premier League is very much an afterthought.

But still his side created chances to win and Hojlund couldn't take them. The £72m ($95m) striker was predictably taken off for Chido Obi in the 70th minute and he stared at the floor as he trotted off the pitch, knowing that he had failed to live up to his price tag and status as United's No. 9 yet again.

GOAL rates Man United's players from Old Trafford...