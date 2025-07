This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Mamelodi Sundowns star Lucas Ribeiro Costa beats Lionel Messi, Joao Pedro, Jhon Arias and Kenan Yildiz to coveted FIFA award FIFA Club World Cup Mamelodi Sundowns FC Premier Soccer League L. Messi The Brazilian has been recognised for the goal he scored at the global tournament against Bundesliga giants. Ribeiro scored against Borussia Dortmund

His goal was voted as the best at the World Cup

He beat the likes of Messi and Joao Pedro