Mamelodi Sundowns' Onyango insist Brazilians will treat every game as a final as they switch focus from Caf Champions League to PSL with tricky Richards Bay clash - 'We must lift the trophy'
Masandawana, after making the Caf final, must defend their league title with Orlando Pirates breathing down their necks in race for an eighth crown.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Onyango wary of battling Bay
- League title still priority
- Relegation battles increase pressure