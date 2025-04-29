Denis Onyango, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage
Dumisani Koyana

Mamelodi Sundowns' Onyango insist Brazilians will treat every game as a final as they switch focus from Caf Champions League to PSL with tricky Richards Bay clash - 'We must lift the trophy'

Premier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCD. OnyangoMamelodi Sundowns FC vs Richards BayRichards BayCape Town City FC vs Mamelodi Sundowns FCCape Town City FCM. Cardoso

Masandawana, after making the Caf final, must defend their league title with Orlando Pirates breathing down their necks in race for an eighth crown.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Onyango wary of battling Bay
  • League title still priority
  • Relegation battles increase pressure
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches