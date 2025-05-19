Mamelodi Sundowns chairman Motsepe pays tribute to Manqoba Mngqithi for his crucial role in club’s success as they clinch eighth straight PSL title - 'When we had to make the change, it was difficult...'
Since taking over Masandawana, Miguel Cardoso has improved the side and now faces a huge Caf Champions League final as he aims for continental glory.
- Mngqithi, Robinson earn praise
- Club World Cup preparations begin
- Eyes set on continental glory