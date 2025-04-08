Peter Shalulile and Marcelo Allende, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage
Dumisani Koyana

Mamelodi Sundowns' Allende expects more direct Esperance at home in Caf Champions League last eight - 'Our goal is to finish the tie and qualify for the semifinals'

CAF Champions LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCM. AllendeEsperance vs Mamelodi Sundowns FCEsperanceM. Cardoso

Masandawana travel to Tunisia with a slender lead as Miguel Cardoso aims to outsmart his former side and guide the Brazilians to the promised land.

  • Masandawana lead Esperance by a goal
  • Allende ready for war in Tunisia
  • Cardoso to eliminate his former employer
