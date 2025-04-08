Mamelodi Sundowns' Allende expects more direct Esperance at home in Caf Champions League last eight - 'Our goal is to finish the tie and qualify for the semifinals'
Masandawana travel to Tunisia with a slender lead as Miguel Cardoso aims to outsmart his former side and guide the Brazilians to the promised land.
- Masandawana lead Esperance by a goal
- Allende ready for war in Tunisia
- Cardoso to eliminate his former employer