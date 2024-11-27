Real Madrid C.F. v AC Milan - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD4Getty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

'Making a free transfer seem like a waste of money' - Kylian Mbappe torn to shreds as struggling Real Madrid man sees DREADFUL penalty saved by Liverpool's Caoimhin Kelleher

K. MbappeReal MadridLiverpoolChampions LeagueLiverpool vs Real Madrid

Real Madrid fans tore Kylian Mbappe to shreds as the forward saw his dreadful penalty saved by Liverpool's Caoimhin Kelleher in the Champions League.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Madrid succumbed to a 2-0 defeat vs Liverpool
  • Mbappe missed a crucial penalty at 1-0
  • Fans hit out at the beleaguered forward
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱