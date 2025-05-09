Kaizer Chiefs face trophy-drought pressure ahead of Nedbank Cup final as Orlando Pirates legends back Jose Riveiro’s side - 'It’s not difficult to predict a winner'
Bucs legend back Pirates to extend Soweto supremacy as they lock horns with Amakhosi once more in just a week—this time in a high-stakes cup decider.
- Pirates eyes historic cup treble
- Pirates legend backs Riviero to defend trophy
- Derby cup final clash promises high stakes