Kaizer Chiefs defender Solomons believes return to continental football will boost the club – eyes CAF glory - 'We get to put our brand out there again and hopefully we can get into the final and win that one too'

Amakhosi's win over Bucs means they'll play in the CAF Confederation Cup and hope to emulate their 2021 Champions League run to the final.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Solomons happy after ending cup drought

Nabi backed to continue by Kaizer Jnr

CAF return brings hope to Amakhosi Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱