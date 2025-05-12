Kaizer Chiefs' Bobby Motaung celebrates Nedbank Cup win over Orlando Pirates & calls for quality reinforcements to build on glory - 'We are still going to beef up. Obviously, we are going to Africa now'
Amakhosi management delighted with trophy win, aiming to use it as a springboard for success and plan to strengthen the squad in the upcoming window.
- Bobby wants to beef up the squad
- Nabi project gains momentum
- Trophy drought finally broken