Bobby Motaung, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Dumisani Koyana

Kaizer Chiefs' Bobby Motaung celebrates Nedbank Cup win over Orlando Pirates & calls for quality reinforcements to build on glory - 'We are still going to beef up. Obviously, we are going to Africa now'

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsN. NabiSekhukhune United vs Kaizer ChiefsSekhukhune United

Amakhosi management delighted with trophy win, aiming to use it as a springboard for success and plan to strengthen the squad in the upcoming window.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Bobby wants to beef up the squad
  • Nabi project gains momentum
  • Trophy drought finally broken
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match