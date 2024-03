Revealed: What Jude Bellingham said to referee in X-rated rant to earn himself a red card in chaotic finale to Real Madrid's wild 2-2 draw with Valencia Jude BellinghamReal MadridValencia vs Real MadridValenciaLaLiga

Jude Bellingham screamed obscenities at referee Gil Manzano after the final whistle was blown seconds before he scored for Real Madrid at Valencia.