Josh Sargent to join fellow USMNT stars Christian Pulisic & Weston McKennie in Serie A? Italian giants join transfer chase for Norwich striker after Premier League & MLS links
Josh Sargent could become the next USMNT star to join the Serie A ranks, with Roma reported to be mulling over a move for the Norwich striker.
- Impressed with Championship strike rate
- Canaries prepared to sell at the right price
- Waiting on offers from around the world