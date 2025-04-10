Inter Miami Player Ratings vs. LAFC: Lionel Messi sparks comeback win as Herons overturn first leg deficit to book spot in CONCACAF Champions Cup semis

The Argentine scored twice and played a key role in a third to spark a furious comeback in the Champions Cup

Lionel Messi played hero in yet another memorable night of football, scoring twice and orchestrating a third to lead Inter Miami to a 3-2 aggregate win over LAFC and book a spot in the CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinals. The home side came into the evening trailing 1-0 in the tie after losing the first leg, and after conceding early, had to score three to advance. But Messi worked his typical magic, playing a role in each goal to keep his team alive in a tournament they are favorites to win.

LAFC took the lead inside 10 minutes, Aaron Long hooking a volley into the far corner after Inter Miami failed to clear a set piece. Miami responded, though. They thought they had an equalizer when Messi curled in a free-kick -- but saw the goal chalked off after VAR determined the referee hadn't blown the whistle. Messi didn't need long after that to level things, though, weaving through the LAFC defense before finding the top corner with a curled effort.

Miami came alive in the second half. Messi started picking up dangerous pockets of space. Suarez had a long-range effort saved. Jordi Alba clipped the post. Noah Allen grabbed the second, his dinked pass evading two defenders and Tadeo Allende before trickling into the net. Suarez thought he had a decisive third after 70 minutes, but saw a deft flicked header ruled out for a narrow offside. Messi ultimately, inevitably, provided the killer blow. LAFC center back Marlon handled the ball in the box in the 83rd minute. The Argentine stepped up from the spot. LAFC goalkeeper Hugo Lloris didn't move and Messi clipped the ball past him.

Article continues below

There was still drama to be found. Veteran goalkeeper Oscar Ustari made two immense saves for the Herons. Tackles flew in. Referee Cesar Ramos was routinely surrounded by angry men. But Miami, amid it all, held on, and, with Messi at the helm, can almost taste Javier Mascherano's first trophy in club management.

GOAL rates Inter Miami's players from Chase Stadium...