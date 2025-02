Many football fans in South Africa, including Amakhosi supporters, remain dissatisfied with the dismissal of Hunt by the Soweto giants.

SuperSport United head coach Gavin Hunt has voiced his disappointment regarding Kaizer Chiefs not providing him sufficient time to rebuild Amakhosi during his time at the club.

The seasoned tactician was dismissed by the Glamour Boys in 2021 after guiding a struggling Chiefs to the semi-finals of the Caf Champions League.

Following Hunt's comments about his experience, fans have responded to his views, and here, GOAL presents what they expressed on social media.