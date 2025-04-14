Have Nasreddine Nabi's Kaizer Chiefs finally turned the corner after their impressive Nedbank Cup semi final victory over Mamelodi Sundowns?

Apart from their magnificent run in the Mzansi version of the FA Cup, Amakhosi’s season has been largely underwhelming.

In fact, there were question marks on where Kaizer Chiefs' inspiration in their Nedbank Cup clash against Mamelodi Sundowns would come from.

Nasreddine Nabi’s charges were in a serious spot of bother leading up to that clash, going winless in their previous four matches.

The Tunisian was beginning to feel the pressure, with defeats against Richards Bay and Golden Arrows leaving their top eight hopes in serious jeopardy.

Chiefs are still in that precarious predicament in the PSL, currently hanging on to eighth spot by the skin of their teeth with only a handful of games remaining.

The Glamour Boys’ current league form needs serious improvement if they are to ensure the likes of Chippa United and Arrows do not sneak into the top eight at their expense.

But their morale-boosting 2-1 cup win over a team as formidable as Sundowns will go a long way in lifting their spirits and giving them confidence in their mission.

Here, GOAL unpacks why Nabi’s men might have finally turned the corner at a crucial stage of the campaign.