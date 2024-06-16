Gareth Southgate got most of the big calls right against Serbia - but England manager must get Harry Kane more involved to have any hope of winning Euro 2024

The Three Lions earned a narrow win in their tournament opener as the coach made some bold selections that paid off handsomely

England are off to a flyer in Euro 2024 following a 1-0 win against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen. Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham fired the Three Lions ahead in the opening stages of the game, and Gareth Southgate's side never looked back after that, even if they were forced to hold on in the closing stages.

They are currently top of Group C following Denmark's 1-1 draw with Slovenia earlier on Sunday, and they will take on the Danes in their next game on Thursday, knowing another win will secure their spot in the knockout rounds.

As with any major tournament, every move the England manager makes comes under intense scrutiny, so how did Southgate fare in the opener? GOAL has broken down his key decisions...