Stellenbosch FC vs Magesi FC, February 2025.Stellenbosch FC
Clifton Mabasa

Former reported Orlando Pirates & Mamelodi Sundowns transfer target dazzles as Stellenbosch FC claim hard-fought win over Magesi FC to leapfrog Kaizer Chiefs

Premier Soccer LeagueStellenbosch FC vs Magesi FCStellenbosch FCMagesi FCG. MashikinyaA. CupidoStellenbosch FC vs Polokwane CityMagesi FC vs SuperSport United

In a league match played in the Western Cape on Tuesday evening, Stellies secured the crucial points following a win over Dikwena Tsa Meetse.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Stellenbosch beat Magesi in a league match
  • They they leapfrogged Chiefs in the PSL table
  • Struggling Dikwena Tsa Meetse remained in 15th place
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches