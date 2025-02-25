Former reported Orlando Pirates & Mamelodi Sundowns transfer target dazzles as Stellenbosch FC claim hard-fought win over Magesi FC to leapfrog Kaizer Chiefs
In a league match played in the Western Cape on Tuesday evening, Stellies secured the crucial points following a win over Dikwena Tsa Meetse.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Stellenbosch beat Magesi in a league match
- They they leapfrogged Chiefs in the PSL table
- Struggling Dikwena Tsa Meetse remained in 15th place