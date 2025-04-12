Former Kaizer Chiefs defender backs Hugo Broos as he insists Bafana Bafana mentor picks his squad on merit and doesn’t bow to social media pressure - 'He does not call up players just because they play in Europe'
The Bafana defender has impressed for both club and country, and he relishes being part of the national team under the guidance of the Belgian.
- Ngezana's Bafana Bafana resurgence continues
- Broos not influenced on selection
- Title push with Romanian giants