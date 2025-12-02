FIFA set to push ahead with major VAR rule change for 2026 World Cup despite initial rejection

According to BBC Sport, FIFA will aggressively push for VAR to check corner kicks at the upcoming 2026 World Cup, despite facing rejection from domestic leagues to implement across all competitions. The International Football Association Board (IFAB) - the body which determines the laws of the game - met in October, were an agreement was reached that VAR would check incorrectly given yellow cards, which could lead to a read, although the idea to review corner kicks was rejected.

The rejection means that IFAB will now have to conduct extensive trials across the globe before they can implement at the World Cup in North America next summer.