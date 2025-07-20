Explained: Why Federico Chiesa has been left out of Liverpool's 29-man squad for pre-season tour of Asia as Serie A transfer rumours swirl

Federico Chiesa has not been included in Liverpool’s 29-man squad for their pre-season tour of Asia, raising fresh questions about his future at Anfield. The Italy international, who struggled to break into Arne Slot’s plans last season, was a surprise omission despite scoring in a 5-0 friendly win over Stoke City just hours before the squad departed.

Chiesa left out of 29-man Liverpool tour squad

Minor issue cited as reason for omission

Serie A links resurface amid uncertain future