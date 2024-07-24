'Not any bad intention' - Enzo Fernandez defended by Enzo Maresca amid racist Copa America song storm as Chelsea captain Reece James reveals talks with Argentina midfielder
Enzo Maresca thinks there won't be any problems bringing Enzo Fernandez back into the Chelsea squad, despite the racism storm surrounding him.
- Fernandez shared racist Copa America song
- Manager Maresca addresses situation
- Captain James reveals chat with Argentina star