Coaches and chairmen caught up in huge gambling crackdown after Turkish federation suspends over 1,000 players and 149 referees
Gambling scandal jolts Turkish football
What began as an internal probe by the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) has now morphed into a far-reaching crisis. The initial revelation that 149 referees and assistants were suspected of betting on matches was shocking enough, but the numbers kept growing until the scandal exploded into the public sphere. Authorities have already suspended 1,024 players from all domestic leagues, shuttered the second and third divisions for two weeks, and arrested eight individuals, including the chairman of a top-tier club. The shock escalated when it emerged that 27 players from the Super Lig which included footballers from giants like Galatasaray, Besiktas and Trabzonspor were among those named. With nearly every club in the top 10 pulled into the inquiry except Fenerbahce, the title race has been thrown into disarray.
Istanbul Chief Prosecutor Akin Gurlek made it clear this was only the beginning. He said new operations could be launched at any time and openly acknowledged that coaches, club executives and even commentators may be pulled into the widening net. Turkish prosecutors are now working with UEFA, Interpol and foreign betting regulators in Montenegro, Cyprus and Georgia to track the international networks used to place illegal wagers.
"Whoever was involved in cheating, we are chasing them. There will be club chairmen and club executives in the probes ... There may be ties between chairmen and referees, coaches and commentators. We are investigating everything," said Gurlek.
Audit finds 371 professional referees hold active betting accounts
The magnitude of the scandal has left the country stunned. In Istanbul’s traditional hubs of football gossip fans admit they have been left speechless by the scale of wrongdoing. The TFF's own audit uncovered that 371 out of 571 professional referees held active betting accounts, including one official who had placed more than 18,000 wagers alone.
Sociologists and commentators argue the crisis mirrors wider issues within Turkey. The scandal broke at a time when Turkey is already grappling with politically charged anti-corruption probes, and many citizens believe football is simply reflecting the country’s broader problems. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has insisted that the crackdown proves no one is untouchable under Turkish law, yet critics argue that suspicions and political tensions have clouded the investigation’s integrity.
Meanwhile, pay levels and financial pressures, once assumed to be the cause, appear to be only part of the story. Some referees were even encouraged to join betting platforms linked to influential business groups, raising uncomfortable questions about oversight, conflicts of interest and how deeply embedded gambling culture had become within the sport.
Players deny accusations as Turkish football comes under strain
Several high-profile players, including national team defenders, denied ever betting and were later cleared. FIFA-certified referee Zorbay Kucuk filed a criminal complaint to assert his innocence, insisting he had never placed a single wager.
Turkey’s refereeing community, already historically targeted by fans, coaches and club owners, now faces public distrust like never before. Past incidents, from physical attacks on referees to public accusations from managers like José Mourinho, have only amplified the sense that the entire officiating system is fragile and vulnerable.
Turkey’s top clubs have publicly backed the crackdown, calling it a chance to “clean” the sport. Yet among supporters, scepticism runs deep. With Turkey ranked high on global organised crime indexes, many fear the investigation might end with a few high-profile arrests while the core problems remain untouched.
Turkish federation's fight to rebuild trust on the global stage
The scandal arrives at a time when Turkish football should have been enjoying renewed optimism. The national team’s Euro 2024 run, co-hosting duties for Euro 2032, and a surge of big-money transfers had created a sense of revival. Instead, the sport is now grappling with a crisis that threatens its integrity at the most fundamental level.
The TFF has quietly asked FIFA for an emergency transfer window to help clubs cope with mass suspensions, signalling just how disruptive the fallout has been. Meanwhile, UEFA is monitoring the situation closely, wary of the integrity risks posed to European competitions. As the legal dust settles, the investigation could reshape Turkish football for years to come, determining which clubs face relegation, which officials receive lifetime bans, and which executives are prosecuted.
