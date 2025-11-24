Getty Images Sport
‘It’s a dream of mine’ - Chivas' Richard Ledezma intends to switch allegiance from USMNT to Mexico ahead of 2026 World Cup
Ledezma wants to play for Mexico
Ledezma has stated his intention to represent Mexico at the 2026 World Cup. The Chivas midfielder, who previously appeared for the United States at the youth level and in one senior friendly cap, said he is aiming to compete for a place under Javier Aguirre.
The 24-year-old joined Chivas this summer following a stint with PSV and discussed his ambition in an interview with Cancha. With Mexico managing injuries and inconsistency at right back, Ledezma noted that he believes opportunities are available.
“If it’s my turn, it’s a dream of mine to go to the World Cup… I’d love to represent Mexico. If we have a strong league campaign with Chivas, I think I can get in,” he said.
Where Ledezma potentially fits...Right-back has become one of El Tri’s biggest concerns - Rodrigo Huescas is injured, and neither Jorge Sánchez nor Kevin Álvarez has locked down the position. Ledezma’s versatility as a midfielder and fullback gives him a potential opportunity within Aguirre's squad.
Playing at Chivas, he says, has played a role in his decision.
“My teammates tell me it wouldn’t be bad to play for the national team, and I told them I’m more prepared than ever. Now it’s just seeing when my turn comes.”
Eligible thanks to FIFA’s one-time switch
Ledezma remains eligible for Mexico because he has never played an official senior tournament. A one-time switch would make him available instantly.
A return to his roots ahead of a historic World Cup
Born in Arizona but raised in a Mexican household, Ledezma says choosing Mexico feels natural - especially with the World Cup coming to North America. His path now depends on his form with Chivas and whether Aguirre sees him as part of the solution on the right side.
