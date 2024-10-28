Carlo Ancelotti named Men's Coach of the Year at Ballon d'Or ceremony ahead of Xabi Alonso and Pep Guardiola

Getty Images SportPeter McVitieCarlo Ancelotti named Men's Coach of the Year at Ballon d'Or ceremony ahead of Xabi Alonso and Pep GuardiolaReal MadridChampions LeagueBallon d'OrC. AncelottiCarlo Ancelotti has been named the Men's Coach of the Year after his side's remarkable success last season.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowAncelotti won men's best coachWon La Liga and UCL last seasonHonour given at ceremony on MondayFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below