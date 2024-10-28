Real Madrid C.F. v Borussia Dortmund - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD3Getty Images Sport
Peter McVitie

Carlo Ancelotti named Men's Coach of the Year at Ballon d'Or ceremony ahead of Xabi Alonso and Pep Guardiola

Real MadridChampions LeagueBallon d'OrC. Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti has been named the Men's Coach of the Year after his side's remarkable success last season.

  • Ancelotti won men's best coach
  • Won La Liga and UCL last season
  • Honour given at ceremony on Monday
