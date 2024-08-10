VIDEO: Brenden Aaronson scores stoppage-time equalizer for Leeds United as USMNT attacker begins Championship season on high note

Getty Images SportJacob SchneiderVIDEO: Brenden Aaronson scores stoppage-time equalizer for Leeds United as USMNT attacker begins Championship season on high noteUSABrenden AaronsonChampionshipLeeds vs PortsmouthLeedsPortsmouthThe 23-year-old was subbed on late, scoring a crucial goal as Leeds bagged a point on opening day.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowLeeds draw Portsmouth 3-3 on opening dayBrenden Aaronson bags equalizerFirst Leeds goal since 2022 for American