Not sure which midfielders to pick in fantasy football? GOAL takes a look at the best options.

Midfielders are arguably the most important players in fantasy football and if you can pack your team with goalscoring wingers or playmakers, then you're in with a good chance.

Generally speaking, it is best to select attacking midfielders, but traditionally defensive players have been popping up with high scores in recent years too.

Here, GOAL takes a look at the best midfielders to choose in FPL, including the top picks, mid-price options and bargain players.