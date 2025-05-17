Zitha Kwinika, Kaizer Chiefs, April 2025Backpagepix
Dumisani Koyana

Beating Orlando Pirates will mean nothing if Kaizer Chiefs fails to finish in the top eight, Zitha Kwinika calls out his Amakhosi teammates after Nedbank Cup win - 'We know we can’t celebrate for ever'

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsZ. KwinikaSekhukhune United vs Kaizer ChiefsSekhukhune UnitedN. Nabi

Nasreddine Nabi’s Chiefs won’t want a trophy hangover as they face in-form Sekhukhune, who have taken 11 points from their last five league matches.

  • Kwinika urges team to focus
  • Chiefs target top eight finish
  • Sekhukhune chasing Africa spots
