Beating Orlando Pirates will mean nothing if Kaizer Chiefs fails to finish in the top eight, Zitha Kwinika calls out his Amakhosi teammates after Nedbank Cup win - 'We know we can’t celebrate for ever'
Nasreddine Nabi’s Chiefs won’t want a trophy hangover as they face in-form Sekhukhune, who have taken 11 points from their last five league matches.
- Kwinika urges team to focus
- Chiefs target top eight finish
- Sekhukhune chasing Africa spots