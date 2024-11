This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Bayern Munich sign US Youth international Bajung Darboe from LAFC Los Angeles FC Bayern Munich Major League Soccer Bundesliga Transfers The 18-year-old will reportedly move to Bayern in Janury for a fee of $1.5M after training with the Bundesliga giants in 2022

Bundesliga giants will pay LAFC $1.5 million

Darboe featured for U.S. U17s