Barcelona's MSN, Real Madrid's BBC and Europe's top 10 attacking trios of the 21st century - ranked

We've been blessed to witness the brilliance of a host of superb triumvirates since the turn of the century, but which stands out as the best?

Real Madrid and Barcelona are doing battle for the title of Europe's finest team - again. Champions League holders Real have got even stronger since adding Kylian Mbappe to their ranks, while their arch-rivals have clicked into top gear for the first time in the post-Lionel Messi era under the stewardship of the genius German tactician Hansi Flick.

Only four points separate Spanish football's two biggest clubs at the top of La Liga, they've already booked a Copa del Rey final meeting and are on course for a titanic El Clasico clash in the Champions League showpiece. Whether or not Real or Barca can go on and clinch a historic treble remains to be seen, but it's safe to say they are both capable of getting over the line due to the strength of their respective frontlines.

The headline for the final act of the season undoubtedly reads: Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo vs Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha. When the dust settles at the end of May, a new holy trinity could be etched into football's history books.

The question is: which star triumvirates are they bidding to measure up to? GOAL ranks European football's 10 greatest attacking trios of the 21st century so far below...