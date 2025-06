Barcelona icon Hristo Stoichkov hails Lamine Yamal as the favourite to win the Ballon d’Or but says he faces competition from Paris Saint-Germain.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Stoichkov says Yamal is world’s best

PSG’s Marquinhos and Vitinha also praised

Award to be handed out in September Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱