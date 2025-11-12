Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta accused of fraud in South American entertainment scheme as ex-midfielder faces €500k lawsuit

Iniesta has spoken about his future after hanging up his illustrious boots last year at the age of 40. The former midfielder has admitted he would like to head into coaching but is in no rush. He told FourFourTwo: "For now, I plan to stay in Dubai for 2025. There are family logistics to consider, like our children’s education, so we’ll try to manage it all. I’m also working on projects that allow me to keep learning. I don’t have time to get bored, everything is different. I still have the passion and enthusiasm to do what I do with dedication.

"I’m doing a bit of everything – this is a new chapter of my life where I want to grow and explore different things. I have several businesses, such as my agency Never Say Never (NSN) or Mikakus Barcelona, a trainer company. I’m pursuing new interests with my team and we’ve invested in an exciting project at the Danish club Helsingor. I’ll try to absorb as much knowledge as possible over the coming months. I’m also enthusiastic about studying for my coaching licence in the future.

"I know many people expect me to coach Barca one day, but right now I’m not thinking about that. That’s a huge responsibility, especially since I’m just starting out. Of course, it’s my home, and hopefully one day I’ll return – we’ll see in what capacity and when. It would be beautiful. [Pep] Guardiola, Xavi and then Iniesta? Yeah, sounds good…"