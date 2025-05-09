Bafana Bafana midfielder Thalente Mbatha credits outgoing Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro for his personal growth - 'He influenced my football in a way that I didn’t think would have happened'
With five games left and a cup final, ex-SuperSport star hails Jose Riveiro for the impact he’s made since taking charge of the Soweto giants.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Mbatha is thriving under Riveiro’s mentorship
- Pirates eye another Chiefs win
- Trophy defence fuels Bucs motivation