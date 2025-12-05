Another blow for Orlando Pirates! Key player looks set to miss Carling Knockout final against Marumo Gallants as Bahlabane Ba Ntwa welcome back influential duo
The road to Carling Knockout final
Orlando Pirates defeated Richards Bay in the semi-final to grab a ticket for the last hurdle.
Despite their inconsistencies in the Premier Soccer League, Marumo Gallants beat Manqoba Mngqithi's Golden Arrows to make the last two.
In the last five meetings across all competitions, the Sea Robbers have managed three wins, with Bahlabane Ba Ntwa getting victory twice.
Interestingly, the two wins for the latter have come in the last three matches.
The Saturday assignment, surely, promises to be an entertaining one for the fans.
Who will Pirates miss?
"Pirates have the opportunity to finish the year having collected both pieces of silverware available halfway through the season, while also perched at the top of the league standings," the club stated, referring to the initial MTN8 triumph.
"A 10-match unbeaten run in the Premiership with only two points dropped has ensured that the latter is guaranteed, while one more cup triumph will secure a dream start to what is still a long campaign.
"They have proven clutch when it mattered throughout their run-in to the final, triumphing by tight margins in each of their three Carling Knockout fixtures.
However, Bucs will have to do without the services of Patrick Maswanganyi, who is suspended for the fixture.
- Backpagepix
Who could feature for Bucs?
Star midfielder Sihle Nduli has a chance of featuring for the Sea Robbers after missing several weeks owing to an injury.
His last appearance for Bucs was at the beginning of November, where the Soweto giants registered a 3-1 Premier Soccer League win. He might feature alongside Makhehleni Makhaula, who was a factor last season and ended up winning the Midfielder of the Year Award.
"They could miss the calm influence of the injured Sihle Nduli in midfield for one more fixture, but have enough firepower in the position from the likes of the experienced Makhehleni Makhaula, who is hitting his stride after racking up valuable minutes following his spell on the sidelines," the club confirmed through their media platform.
Will Bucs win the elusive second crown?
Since 1982, Pirates have won the competition just once despite playing in 10 Knockout finals. In the Premier Soccer League era, the Sea Robbers have played 82 games in the competition.
They failed six times in the quarter-final, and eight times in the semis.
The Soweto giants have further played in six finals but triumphed just once, and Ouaddou will be aiming at breaking that duck.