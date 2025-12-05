Another blow for Orlando Pirates! Key player looks set to miss Carling Knockout final against Marumo Gallants as Bahlabane Ba Ntwa welcome back influential duo

Orlando Pirates defeated Richards Bay in the semi-final to grab a ticket for the last hurdle.

Despite their inconsistencies in the Premier Soccer League, Marumo Gallants beat Manqoba Mngqithi's Golden Arrows to make the last two.

In the last five meetings across all competitions, the Sea Robbers have managed three wins, with Bahlabane Ba Ntwa getting victory twice.

Interestingly, the two wins for the latter have come in the last three matches.

The Saturday assignment, surely, promises to be an entertaining one for the fans.