Andre Onana forced OUT of Man Utd's pre-season in huge injury blow as Ruben Amorim faces up to having to sign new goalkeeper after all A. Onana Manchester United R. Amorim Premier League

Manchester United have been dealt a massive injury blow as Andre Onana has been ruled out of the club's pre-season with a hamstring problem. Early assessment of the player's condition suggests that he could miss upto six to eight weeks of action, which means the goalkeeper might not return to the pitch before United's opening Premier League fixture against Arsenal on August 17.