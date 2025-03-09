Andre Arendse, SuperSport United, May 2022Backpagepix
Clifton Mabasa

Andre Arendse lavishes praise on SuperSport United players but bemoans missed chances in Matsatsantsa's defeat to Orlando Pirates in Nedbank Cup quarter-finals clash - 'It could have easily been two or three, four for us'

Premier Soccer LeagueCupSuperSport United vs Orlando PiratesOrlando PiratesSuperSport UnitedA. ArendseG. HuntTS Galaxy vs SuperSport United

The Spartans' wish of securing a trophy this season was halted by a defeat to the Bucs, a match that Arendse asserts they ought to have won.

  • Arendse praises SuperSport players
  • But bemoans chances missed in Pirates game
  • They will no longer win any cup this season
