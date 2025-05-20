Jody February, Mamelodi Sundowns, February 2025.BackPagePix
Dumisani Koyana

Agent confirms Mamelodi Sundowns have offered February new contract as he targets Ronwen Williams’ number one spot - ‘This is an opportunity for Jody to fight for his place in the starting line-up’

Premier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCJ. FebruaryMamelodi Sundowns FC vs Pyramids FCPyramids FCCAF Champions LeagueR. WilliamsD. Onyango

Mike Makaab believes the minutes his client got this season and his extended stay at Masandawana mean he’ll now push to become a regular starter.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • February earns contract extension
  • Depth crucial for Sundowns' success
  • Champions League final first leg incoming
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match