Agent confirms Mamelodi Sundowns have offered February new contract as he targets Ronwen Williams’ number one spot - ‘This is an opportunity for Jody to fight for his place in the starting line-up’
Mike Makaab believes the minutes his client got this season and his extended stay at Masandawana mean he’ll now push to become a regular starter.
- February earns contract extension
- Depth crucial for Sundowns' success
- Champions League final first leg incoming