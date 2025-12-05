2026 World Cup draw: Time and where to watch as Bafana Bafana are set for possible group with Brazil or Argentina

FIFA has divided the 48 participants into four pots, each containing 12 teams. The co-hosts, as well as the top nine teams in the current FIFA rankings, have been seeded in Pot 1.

Pots 2 to 4 were also decided by the FIFA rankings, and that means the lowest-ranked teams to qualify and all six of the play-off winners are in Pot 4. The 12 groups for the finals will, therefore, be formed by one team from each pot.

Bafana are in pot three, which also has Norway, Panama, Egypt, Algeria, Scotland, Paraguay, Tunisia, Ivory Coast, Uzbekistan, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

After Mzansi learned which pot they were seeded in, fingers are now crossed as they wait to know who they will face in the group stage.

One of the FIFA rules during the draw is that no teams from the same confederation can be drawn in the same group, except for UEFA countries, as there will be 16 of them in the draw.

The draw will start with all the teams from pot 1 being drawn to groups A to L, and it will continue with pots 2, 3 and 4, respectively.