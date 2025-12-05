2026 World Cup draw: Time and where to watch as Bafana Bafana are set for possible group with Brazil or Argentina

Bafana are set to take part in World Cup finals for the fourth time in their history, and the 2026 participation will be their first away appearance from home soil since 2002.
South Africa has never progressed past the first round in the competition. Their two wins came from a victory against Slovenia in 2002 and against France in 2010, and none of their previous nine matches at the World Cup have ended goalless.
Here, GOAL brings you Bafana's possible World Cup group rivals and when and where the draw will take place, among several news items you need to know about the event.