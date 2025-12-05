TS Galaxy vs Kaizer Chiefs predictions: A first breach on the road

Our betting expert expects the hosts to continue their excellent run against Kaizer Chiefs and prevent them from taking three points.

+

Best bets for TS Galaxy vs Kaizer Chiefs

Overs/unders - under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.49 on Betway

BTTS - Yes at odds of 2.10 on Betway

1x2 - Draw at odds of 3.10 on Betway

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: TS Galaxy 1-1 Kaizer Chiefs

Goalscorers prediction: TS Galaxy: Puso Dithejane, Kaizer Chiefs: Mduduzi Shabalala

After 13 games played in the PSL, TS Galaxy find themselves eighth in the standings. The Rockets have won six of their league matches so far, but they’ve also drawn five matches. In the bigger scheme of things, it’s far better than losing those fixtures.

Adnan Beganovic’s men are on a two-game unbeaten streak, drawing goalless against Polokwane City last time out. The hosts have a chance to pull themselves up the table when they welcome Kaizer Chiefs to the Mbombela Stadium this weekend.

As the final league round of the year approaches, all eyes will be on this clash. Chiefs aim to hop into third place and secure the all-important CAF Confederations Cup spot.

Three points are crucial for them to be in a comfortable position before the league resumes. Co-coaches Cedric Kazed and Khalil Ben Youssef are likely disappointed by their goalless draw with bottom-placed Chippa United this week.

However, now they have a chance to gain a psychological edge heading into the Christmas period. To do so, they must do something they haven’t done in a long time: beat TS Galaxy.

Probable lineups for TS Galaxy vs Kaizer Chiefs

TS Galaxy expected lineup: Tape, Norman, Mahlangu, Ndamane, Letsoenyo, Maduna, Dlamini, Dithejane, Mvelase, Mahlambi, Zindoga

Kaizer Chiefs expected lineup: Petersen, Monyane, Kwinika, Miguel, Mako, Mthethwa, Cele, Vilakazi, Shabalala, Velebayi, Ighodaro

Following the goal-shy trend

Both sides come into this fixture on the back of goalless draws. Goals aren’t always plentiful in PSL matches, and this meeting is likely to follow suit. The Galaxy have averaged 1.80 goals per game at home this term. They have conceded an average of 0.80 per league match.

Meanwhile, Kaizer Chiefs have yet to concede a single goal away from home in the league. To be fair, they’ve only had four PSL road trips so far this term compared to their eight games at home. The Glamour Boys have netted only four goals in as many away matches.

Chiefs’ away games have averaged just 1.00 goal scored and conceded per game. The visitors have seen 10 of their 12 total league matches produce fewer than three goals this term (83%). The Rockets had eight of their 13 PSL games end with the same result (62%).

As a result, this end-of-year clash is likely to deliver fewer than three goals.

Hosts to break through

Although both teams have been involved in low-scoring affairs, they’re both capable of finding the back of the net. Only Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates, and Golden Arrows have scored more league goals than the hosts’ 18 this season.

However, Beganovic’s men have struggled defensively, conceding 13 in as many games. The Rockets have seen both teams score in 40% of their home fixtures, which translates to two of their five home matches.

Three of Chiefs’ last four outings in all competitions produced goals for both teams. They allowed the opposition to score three goals in that run. That should give the hosts confidence to finally break through the Chiefs’ defence this term.

Additionally, each of the previous three head-to-heads saw both TS Galaxy and Kaizer Chiefs get onto the scoresheet.

History tells a story

The Galaxy have only lost one of their five home games this season. They remain unbeaten in their last four PSL matches in their backyard. Galaxy will have a tough time against an opponent that has yet to suffer a league loss on the road.

The Naturena outfit are unbeaten in their last six league games on the bounce, including four consecutive away fixtures. However, their record against the Rockets is less impressive. That’s why securing a point here would be viewed as a positive.

The hosts are undefeated against Chiefs across their last nine meetings in all competitions. Galaxy have won two of those fixtures, and seven of them ended in stalemates (78%). The last time the Amakhosi beat the Rockets was back in 2021, which indicates that we could be in for another deadlock.