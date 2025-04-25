Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa Predictions: Goals Expected at Wembley

It’s Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa in the FA Cup semi-final. Our expert predicts Jean-Philippe Mateta to get some joy and both teams to score.

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa Predictions: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa

Overs/ unders - over 2.5 goals @ 1.97 with Betway

Anytime goalscorer - Jean-Philippe Mateta @ 2.80 with Betway

Double chance & both teams to score - Crystal Palace/ Aston Villa & Yes @ 2.85 with Betway

Our prediction is a 2-1 win for Aston Villa.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

It’s been an incredible turnaround from Crystal Palace since Oliver Glasner took the helm of a sinking ship. Now, they’re on the verge of an FA Cup final, provided they can get past Aston Villa.

The Eagles have lost some of the momentum found in early 2025 and seem to be heading for a midtable finish in the Premier League.

The FA Cup is now their big hope. The Eagles have never lifted the cup before despite reaching the final in 2015/16. They last reached this stage in 2021/22 but were knocked out by Chelsea.

Aston Villa have already experienced cup heartbreak this season after they were dumped out of the Champions League by PSG, despite a valiant fightback.

Unai Emery’s charges will no doubt use that pain as motivation this weekend to overcome a side they’ve struggled against in the recent past.

The Villains have made excellent strides towards a European finish with a five-game winning streak before facing the league champions on Tuesday night.

Manager Unai Emery has a great record in cup competitions and if they can see off Palace, the Villa faithful will believe they could lift the FA Cup for the eighth time.

Probable Lineups for Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa

Crystal Palace Expected Lineup: Henderson, Lerma, Lacroix, Guehi, Munoz, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell, Sarr, Eze, Mateta

Aston Villa Expected Lineup: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Maatsen, Kamara, Tielemans, Rogers, Asensio, McGinn, Watkins

Defensive Breaches at Both Ends

Palace have been miserly in defence in the FA Cup, conceding only once in four matches with three clean sheets, but in the league they’ve been leaky (GF 41, GA 45).

That statistic will be music to the ears of Ollie Watkins and company, who have already netted 53 times in the league and 9 times in four cup games.

Interestingly, all five of their previous meetings with each other produced over 2.5 goals, which also happened in 75% of Villa’s FA Cup fixtures this term.

Glasner’s men, meanwhile, produced more than 2.5 goals in 50% of their matches in this competition, making an argument for the same to happen at Wembley in our Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa predictions.

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa Betting Tip 1: Overs/ unders - over 2.5 goals @ 1.97 with Betway

Mateta’s Liking for the Midlands Club

Unsurprisingly, Jean-Phillipe Mateta has been the leading goalscorer for Crystal Palace once again this season with 16 goals in all competitions.

The Frenchman is key to the Eagles’ attack and will likely be the source of joy for them on Saturday against Villa.

In the eight times Mateta has faced the Villains, he’s had eight goal involvements with five goals and three assists.

He’s netted four goals against the Midlands outfit in the last four head-to-heads. Mateta has scored more goals against Aston Villa than he has against any other English side in his career, making him the perfect candidate to find the net in the semi-final and meet our Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa predictions.

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa Betting Tip 2: Anytime goalscorer - Jean-Philippe Mateta @ 2.80 with Betway

Palace Still in with a Chance

Oliver Glasner will no doubt look to the recent past when he’s giving his final speech in the dressing room on Saturday.

Palace have been dominant against Villa, especially in their last five meetings. The London outfit won three of the last five head-to-heads (L1, D1).

Their last clash in knockout football came earlier this season in the Carabao Cup, where the Eagles ran out 2-1 winners at Villa Park.

Considering Palace’s recent dominance, it’s worth exploring a double chance bet, but both teams are almost certain to score on Saturday, given their respective records.