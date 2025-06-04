We’ve got our bets of the week predictions for this weekend. There are picks from matches involving Argentina, Italy and Norway.

Match Selection Odds Botafogo v Ceara Botafogo 1.53 Chile vs Argentina Argentina 1.75 Norway vs Italy Italy 2.50 Malta vs Lithuania Malta 2.50 Albania vs Serbia Serbia 2.00

Prediction 1: Botafogo v Ceara: Botafogo depart for Club World Cup on a high

Date: 05/06/2025

Kick-off time: 01:00

Our tip: Botafogo 1.53 with Betway

Botafogo have one game remaining before they depart for the first-ever 32-team Club World Cup. This final game gives them a chance to build some momentum before departing for America. They face a Ceara side who are above them in the Brazilian Serie A. That only tells part of the story, however.

Ceara tend to struggle on the road - they’re winless in six and have lost four of those games. In contrast, Botafogo have been formidable at home, winning seven of their last eight. That run includes five wins in a row, and they kept a clean sheet in six of those seven matches.

Prediction 2: Chile vs Argentina: More Chilean misery

Date: 06/06/2025

Kick-off time: 03:00

Our tip: Argentina 1.75 with Betway

Chile are often seen as a heavyweight South American nation. However, they find themselves at the bottom of the standings in this qualifying cycle. This is a must-win clash for them if they want to keep their slim chances of qualifying alive. They face an Argentina side comfortably leading the group and already assured of qualification.

Chile have only won one of their last 11 World Cup qualifiers, which came at home. However, they have lost to Argentina in their last three head-to-head encounters and remain winless in their last eight meetings overall. Argentina have only recorded more international wins against Uruguay than they have against Chile.

Prediction 3: Norway vs Italy: Italy’s resurgence proves too much

Date: 06/06/2025

Kick-off time: 20:45

Our tip: Italy 2.50 with Betway

Italy may not be as intimidating on the international scene as they once were, but they have recently shown signs of improvement. They were knocked out by Germany in the Nations League quarter-finals, but they had previously won four out of six games in League A of the Nations League.

Following the disappointment of missing the last World Cup, Italy are more motivated this time around. They hope to start their campaign on a positive note. The Azzurri have only lost two of 23 away World Cup qualifiers dating back to 2005. Moreover, they’ve won five of their last eight meetings with Norway.

Prediction 4: Malta vs Lithuania: More away misery for Lithuania

Date: 07/06/2025

Kick-off time: 18:00

Our tip: Malta 2.63 with Betway

Malta vs Lithuania might not be the most eye-catching game over the weekend, but it offers a good avenue of value for bettors. Both sides are relative minnows on the international scene, yet there appears to be a clear favourite.

Lithuania have failed to score in eight of their last nine away World Cup qualifiers. Unsurprisingly, they lost each of those eight games. One goal could be enough for Malta to secure an unexpected victory. Malta have also won three of their last six internationals and won’t fear a similarly-ranked Lithuania.

Prediction 5: Albania vs Serbia: Serbian momentum continues

Date: 07/06/2025

Kick-off time: 20:45

Our tip: Serbia 2.10 with Betway

Serbia get their World Cup qualification campaign underway against Albania. Interestingly, the Serbs have drawn six of their last ten internationals. However, they may just edge out a narrow win against an inferior opponent.

Albania have lost three of their last five World Cup qualifiers. Both wins in that time came against Andorra, the fourth-lowest ranked UEFA nation. Serbia, meanwhile, boast a strong record in away World Cup qualifying action, having won seven of their last 10 matches on the road.

Conclusion

These five outcomes all offer strong betting value this week, and there’s a justifiable argument to back each one.

Botafogo and Argentina stand out as reliable favourite selections. Meanwhile, Italy, Serbia and Malta come with slightly longer odds.

However, the longer odds should not put us off - signs strongly suggest these picks are worth backing.

As always, remember to bet responsibly on this week’s predictions.