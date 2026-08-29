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Torreense

Torreense Overview

Ollie Watkins Al-Hilal GFX

Watkins a disgrace for making Saudi switch from Villa

For some football fans, the summer is the part of the calendar that they look forward to the most - and that's not just because it's filled by a World Cup every four years! Rather, it's because the end of the season means only one thing: It's time for transfers! The 2026 window is once again proving to be busy, with some huge names making big-money moves before deadline day on September 1.

OpinionAl-Hilal
Senegal v Iraq: Group I - FIFA World Cup 2026

Aston Villa beat Liverpool to €55m signing of Mbaye

Aston Villa have reached an agreement in principle to secure the signing of highly-rated forward Ibrahim Mbaye from Paris Saint-Germain in a deal worth €55 million. The Premier League side have beaten significant competition to land the talented winger, marking another major statement of intent in the transfer market as Unai Emery continues to reshape his attacking options.

I. MbayeAston Villa
Paris Saint-Germain v Arsenal FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2026

Barcola flies for Liverpool medical after €140m deal

Liverpool are on the verge of completing a sensational move for Paris Saint-Germain forward Bradley Barcola, with the Frenchman expected to arrive in England today. The two clubs reached a definitive agreement on Thursday for a deal that will see the 23-year-old become one of the most expensive players in Premier League history.

B. BarcolaTransfers
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August 2026
Liga Portugal 2
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Torreense
TOR
0
Vizela badge
Vizela
VIZ
3
FT
September 2026
Liga Portugal 2
Benfica B badge
Benfica B
BEN
Torreense badge
Torreense
TOR
Liga Portugal 2
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Torreense
TOR
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Leixoes
LEI
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Standings

Liga Portugal 2 crestLiga Portugal 2

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
14Tondela crestTondela410326-43
L
L
L
W
15FC Porto B crestFC Porto B410328-63
L
W
L
L
16Torreense crestTorreense402259-42
L
D
D
L
17Feirense crestFeirense401304-41
L
L
L
D
18Chaves crestChaves401349-51
L
D
L
L
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Betting spotlight

Manchester United vs Ipswich Town Predictions: Bruno to deliver
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