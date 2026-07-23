Julian Alvarez, Bruno Guimaraes and the 10 biggest transfer sagas that still need resolving before the end of the summer window

Players who made their mark on the World Cup is becoming a theme of this list, and despite his late goals against Egypt and England in the knockout rounds, Enzo Fernandez will forever be linked with the 2026 tournament thanks to his red card in the final that played a key role in dooming Argentina to defeat.

His dismissal in New Jersey brought the curtain down on a tumultuous campaign for Fernandez, who shone brightly for Chelsea at times, but was also hit with a two-week suspension by the Blues for his open flirtation with Real Madrid at various points through the campaign. Xabi Alonso's appointment as manager may have since changed his thinking, but certainly for much of the past 12 months it has felt like Fernandez wanted out of Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea's business so far this summer suggests they are about to acquiesce to those demands, too, with the arrival of Morgan Rogers and continued interest in other midfielders painting the picture of a club who are planning for life without Fernandez. The one problem for the 25-year-old, however, is that Madrid do not seem keen on following through with their initial interest while Jose Mourinho puts his mark on the Blancos' squad.

Fernandez's future, then, remains as up in the air - just as Pau Cubarsi found himself when he was clattered by the ex-Benfica man during Sunday's final.