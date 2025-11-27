Goal.com
Nukul

Nukul Jashoria

European football editorAn experienced media professional with a strong background in content strategy and editorial leadership, I earned my Journalism bckground from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi, in 2019. A firm advocate of authentic journalistic practice, I once dreamt of becoming a cricketer but eventually found my true calling in sports journalism, turning passion into profession. Over the years, I have worked with leading organisations such as NDTV, Times Now, where I worked as a TV man, and Sportskeeda, where I built a reputation for insightful sports coverage, compelling storytelling. I also have a knack for investigative stories. 

Areas of Expertise:

News writing & editorial leadership, Fan engagement

European football insight, Transfer market dynamics

Premier League, Champions League coverage

My Football Story: Football has always been more than just a sport for me, it’s been a passion shaped by iconic figures and unforgettable moments. Growing up, I became a devoted Bayern Munich supporter, idolising the legendary duo "Robbery" of Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery, whose flair defined an era. Beyond the Bundesliga, I was equally drawn to the drama and intensity of the Premier League, making me a true follower of the European game. Cristiano Ronaldo’s journey has also been a major inspiration, his relentless pursuit of greatness sealing my love for the sport. Among the countless memories, Mario Gotze’s winning goal in the 2014 World Cup final stands out as one of my favourites, an unforgettable moment in football history.

Articles by Nukul Jashoria
  3. FBL-EUR-C1-MARSEILLE-ATALANTAAFP
    M. GreenwoodJamaica

    Greenwood call up would be 'a farce!' - Jamaica stars speak out

    Mason Greenwood’s international future has sparked fierce discussions among Jamaica’s players, with senior squad members warning it would be a “farce” for the Marseille forward to join only for the World Cup. As the Reggae Boyz stand one step from qualification, figures inside the camp insist loyalty, commitment and integrity must come before marquee talent.

  4. FBL-EUR-C1-OLYMPIAKOS-REAL MADRIDAFP
    Real MadridOlympiacos

    'Madrid gave us a lifeline' - Olympiacos boss pleased with fightback

    Olympiacos pushed Real Madrid to the brink in a chaotic seven-goal Champions League thriller in Piraeus, but Kylian Mbappe’s four-goal performance proved decisive. Jose Luis Mendilibar praised his team’s fight, admitting Madrid “gave us a lifeline” late on, while offering a tactical breakdown of why Mbappe and Vinicius Junior are so devastating for Los Blancos.

  5. GFX Lionel Messi Timo WernerGetty/GOAL
    T. WernerRB Leipzig

    Werner wants Messi! Ex-Chelsea man eyes Inter Miami transfer

    Timo Werner is pushing for a move away from RB Leipzig this winter, with reports in Germany revealing a sensational interest in joining Lionel Messi at Inter Miami. The former Chelsea striker has fallen out of favour in Leipzig and sees MLS as his next destination despite rejecting a switch to the New York Red Bulls. With his future uncertain, Miami’s glamour and sporting profile appear to be drawing the German forward.

  7. FBL-INA-CRUYFFAFP
    J. CruyffAjax

    Ajax accelerate Jordi Cruyff chase as secret Barcelona talks emerge

    Ajax’s turbulent search for a new technical director has taken an interesting turn after a leaked photo revealed a secret meeting with Jordi Cruyff in Barcelona. The son of club icon Johan Cruyff spoke with Ajax chiefs Menno Geelen and Marijn Beuker as the Dutch giants accelerate plans to rebuild their collapsing football department.

  9. FBL-WC-2026-EUR-QUALIFIERS-SUI-SWEAFP
    SSC NapoliFreiburg

    Napoli hold talks with Freiburg starlet amid impressive displays

    Napoli have opened initial talks to sign Freiburg’s fast-rising midfielder Johan Manzambi as he is advancing in his standout Bundesliga season. The 20-year-old Swiss talent has emerged as one of the league’s most complete midfielders, attracting interest across Europe. With no release clause and a contract until 2030, Freiburg hold full control, but Napoli are pushing.

  10. FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-LEIPZIG-BREMENAFP
    F. OuedraogoRB Leipzig

    Chelsea & Man Utd in race to sign RB Leipzig starlet

    Assan Ouedraogo’s rapid rise in the Bundesliga has attracted heavyweight interest from Premiere League including Chelsea and Manchester United, with the 19-year-old delivering goals for club and country in a sensational breakthrough week. With no release clause and Leipzig setting the price, any summer move will require a major offer despite growing Premier League pressure.

  1. FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-BAYERN MUNICH-FREIBURGAFP
    Bayern MunichL. Karl

    Kompany told Bayern starlet must start with Kane against Arsenal

    Bayern Munich head to London for a heavyweight Champions League clash with Arsenal, and Lothar Matthaus believes Vincent Kompany already knows who must start. The German legend insists teenager Lennart Karl “can make the difference” alongside Harry Kane and Michael Olise, urging Bayern to trust the 17-year-old on the biggest stage as both superpowers defend perfect European records.

  2. FBL-ESP-LIGA-BARCELONA-VALENCIAAFP
    RaphinhaBarcelona

    Raphinha blames himself for injury setbacks but raring to go vs Chelsea

    Raphinha has admitted he is partly to blame for the two injury relapses that kept him sidelined for more than two months, but the Barcelona winger says he is finally ready to help the team again. The Brazilian revealed he endured a “very tough time” during his recovery but hopes to feature against Chelsea in a decisive Champions League clash, as he insists the team’s European ambitions remain intact.

  3. FC Bayern München v Sport-Club Freiburg - BundesligaGetty Images Sport
    D. UpamecanoBayern Munich

    PSG join Madrid in race for free Upamecano transfer amid Bayern talks

    Dayot Upamecano’s future has become one of Europe’s most closely watched contract sagas as Bayern Munich push for an extension while Real Madrid and now Paris Saint-Germain circle for a free transfer. The French defender is enjoying the best season of his career, yet negotiations remain stalled. With major clubs positioning themselves, Bayern face a defining decision over a key piece of Vincent Kompany’s defence.

  5. Paris Saint-Germain v Real Madrid CF: Semi Final - FIFA Club World Cup 2025Getty Images Sport
    A. HakimiK. Mbappe

    'The King of Africa!' - Mbappe praises ex-PSG team-mate Hakimi

    Achraf Hakimi was crowned African Player of the Year in Rabat after a stunning season with Paris Saint-Germain, edging Mohamed Salah and Victor Osimhen to the honour. The award sparked an emotional tribute from his close friend Kylian Mbappe, who hailed him as “The King of Africa” in a heartfelt message. Their bond, built at PSG and sustained despite career moves, shone through once again.

  8. Club Brugge KV v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD4Getty Images Sport
    L. YamalBarcelona

    Barca hope Yamal beats ‘tricky’ injury in time for Chelsea showdown

    Lamine Yamal is racing against time as Barcelona build a detailed recovery plan to get him ready for the upcoming Champions League showdown against Chelsea. The 18-year-old has been sidelined by a painful pubalgia issue, forcing him out of Spain duty and limiting his training load. Barca insist they won’t rush him, but optimism is growing after he partially returned to group training this week.

  10. Germany v Slovakia - FIFA World Cup 2026 QualifierGetty Images Sport
    K. AdeyemiBorussia Dortmund

    Dortmund star slapped with €450k fine for illegal weapons

    Karim Adeyemi’s World Cup preparations were overshadowed by the revelation that the Borussia Dortmund winger accepted a €450,000 fine for illegal weapons possession. The 23-year-old blamed a “mystery TikTok box” for the items, prompting shocked reactions from Rudi Voller and Julian Nagelsmann as the German Football Association (DFB) scrambled for clarity. The controversy erupted just hours before Germany’s key qualifier.

