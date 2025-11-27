AFP
Mason Greenwood call up would be 'a farce!' - Jamaica stars speak out against Marseille forward 'rocking up' at World Cup with stern warning to Reggae Boyz
Greenwood call-up fury erupts
The Marseille forward's form has reignited questions over whether he will feature at next summer’s World Cup, but Jamaica’s senior players have pushed back sharply. The 24-year-old, who has one England cap, recently gained his Jamaican passport and is eligible to represent the nation of his grandparents. Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) president Michael Ricketts has publicly expressed hope that Greenwood will join the squad for March’s intercontinental play-offs, saying the forward was “excited to get his documentation sorted out.”
However, Greenwood did not accept a call-up in September despite being passport-ready, instead keeping his international options open. That decision has caused tension inside the Jamaican dressing room, with senior figures warning that a late arrival ahead of a possible World Cup appearance would undermine those who have carried the team through qualification.
Issac Hayden slams ‘farce’ scenario
The strongest criticism has come from former Newcastle player Isaac Hayden, who has earned 12 caps since switching allegiance last year. The QPR midfielder told The Athletic he would “not see why” Greenwood, or any player, should be allowed to join only at the final hurdle after skipping earlier qualifiers.
“I've only played for Jamaica for a year, and there was some resistance to me when I started, but I have played 12 games and everyone can see my passion and the way I play the game,” Hayden said. “I give everything on the pitch, and I wanted to be there to help Jamaica progress to the World Cup."
He insisted the squad deserved respect for their role in reaching the brink of qualification. “They want to have the best team on the pitch, but I said it to the JFF: ‘If a player is not willing to commit for the last round of qualifying, unless they're injured, I do not see why they should be joining the group in March or at the end of the season if we qualify’. There is no way that should be allowed to happen.”
Hayden then delivered his most pointed message, calling Greenwood’s potential late arrival a threat to team integrity. “The quality of the player, his numbers, what he is producing, is of the highest level,” he admitted. “But it comes down to principle and integrity. If players can just rock up because of a World Cup, it would make the whole thing a farce. That would say a lot about the player, and the organisation for allowing that to happen.”
Squad concerns for Greenwood as Bell warns of ‘controversial’ call-up
Defender Amari’i Bell, a regular with 29 caps, echoed Hayden’s concerns and stressed the emotional weight carried by Jamaica’s long-serving players. “Many of us for years have put our blood, sweat and tears into playing for the nation, with a lot of things happening in the background,” he said. “We've had to deal with all that. It wouldn't seem fair to people who have been through that whole process and will never get another chance to play at a World Cup. It's a bit controversial.”
Meanwhile, England boss Thomas Tuchel publicly distanced himself from the idea of recalling Greenwood, saying in September that he “had not spoken to him” and that the forward “is not in our thoughts for our team.”
JFF plans vs player loyalty: what's next?
The JFF has pushed hard to secure Greenwood, especially given his resurgence at Marseille, where he leads Ligue 1 with 10 goals in 12 games. But his refusal to join September’s qualifiers has intensified scrutiny from players in Jamaica, who question whether a World Cup carrot should outweigh loyalty and commitment.
Greenwood’s complex disciplinary past, including his 2022 suspension by Manchester United and the subsequently dropped charges, remains part of the wider conversation.
Jamaica are two games away from qualifying for their second ever World Cup finals, having previously reached the group stage in 1998. They face New Caledonia in March and the winner of the tie will meet DR Congo in the play-off final, and with that window rapidly approaching, the JFF must decide whether to push again for Greenwood or respect the views of senior players who insist late additions undermine the squad’s integrity.
The final decision may shape not only Jamaica’s World Cup bid but also team culture ahead, and if Greenwood joins, the federation will certainly have a challenge to manage dressing-room sensitivities.
