Barcelona confirm Fermin Lopez injury blow with midfielder missing key La Liga and Champions League matches
Barcelona lose midfield mainstay
Barca have confirmed that midfielder Lopez will miss the next two weeks after suffering a minor injury to the soleus muscle in his right leg during Thursday’s training session. It is a major setback for Hansi Flick, who had only just received good news with Pedri cleared for a return against Alaves.
The club explained in a statement that the midfielder "has a small injury to the soleus muscle in his right leg, and his estimated recovery time is around two weeks.”
The timing is damaging for Flick, as this lay-off rules Fermin out of key La Liga and Champions League fixtures after a heavy 3-0 defeat against Chelsea. And, now the midfielder is expected to miss matches against Alaves, Atletico Madrid, Betis and Eintracht Frankfurt, and it remains uncertain whether he will recover in time to face Osasuna on December 13, only two days after the predicted recovery window ends.
Injury sustained in Athletic Club clash
Fermín had been enjoying a strong season and recently reached 100 appearances for the first team. While highlighting his contribution. His availability had been particularly valuable at a moment when Barca are visibly struggling in the midfield marked with injuries, making this injury even more disruptive for Flick’s squad planning.
Beyond the medical report, the context of Fermin’s injury offers insight into why his absence could weigh heavily on the team. Mundo Deportivo reported that the midfielder is still dealing with the effects of a forceful challenge suffered against Athletic Club, a tackle from Oihan Sancet that resulted in a red card for the Bilbao player. Despite continued discomfort, Fermin pushed himself to start Barca’s Champions League match at Stamford Bridge, where the team suffered a heavy defeat.
He played just over an hour before being substituted, and the accumulated strain appears to have contributed to Thursday’s setback in training. This latest issue marks his second injury of the season and arrives at a time when Barca’s injury list had finally begun to shrink, with only long-term absentees Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Gavi still out.
Pedri returns but midfield still a challenge for Flick
While the loss of Fermin is a concern, Barca did receive a boost in the form of Pedri’s recovery. The midfielder trained normally on Thursday and is expected to be available for the Alaves clash. His return offers Flick more options and could allow the club to manage workloads more carefully, particularly after the intense calendar that has carried the squad into physical fatigue.
Pedri’s return also opens the door for Dani Olmo to reclaim a starting role in attacking midfield, especially with Flick keen to rotate and protect key players. Fermin’s absence had already influenced Tuesday’s lineup in London, where Barcelona struggled without midfield balance and control.
This period demands careful squad management, with Barca chasing ground in La Liga following their Champions League setback. Flick must now rely on the depth of his midfield, including Pedri, Olmo and Frenkie de Jong to navigate the next two weeks.
What next?
Fermin is expected to miss at least four matches, most importantly a key matchup when Atletico Madrid visit Camp Nou, and the crucial Champions League clash against Eintracht Frankfurt.
Should recovery go as planned, the midfielder could return around December 13, which places Osasuna at home as his earliest realistic comeback match. However, Barcelona will not rush him, especially given the recurring nature of soleus injuries. But, the club will hope the setback lasts no longer than the two-week window and that the young midfielder returns in time for a crucial December period.
