Lamine Yamal targets Chelsea showdown for Barcelona return as doctors warn he faces months out due to 'tricky' injury
According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have set a clear objective for Yamal to recover fully from pubalgia and return in time for the high-stakes Champions League meeting with Chelsea. The 18-year-old winger has been managing significant groin discomfort for weeks, an issue the club describes as “annoying rather than serious,” but one that demanded a complete stop to his activity. His condition forced him to withdraw from Spain’s World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and Turkey, and Barca medical staff feared the injury could worsen if not treated aggressively.
The club began a two-phase treatment plan beginning November 10, when Yamal underwent invasive radiofrequency therapy. He was instructed to rest between 48 and 72 hours before starting a meticulous rehabilitation schedule with two of Barcelona’s physiotherapists. That programme has already produced visible progress, and Yamal returned to partial group training on Wednesday at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper, a key step after days of exclusively individual work.
Inside Barca, the priority is simple, have Yamal match-ready for the Chelsea clash, a fixture that could define the club’s Champions League trajectory. While Saturday’s league meeting with Athletic Club has not been ruled out, any involvement would be minimal. His comeback timeline remains tight, but the club believes seven to ten days is realistic if his recovery continues without setbacks.
Doctors warn of months out as external specialist oversees care
Barcelona’s medical team has been clear with Yamal that this injury is delicate, and mishandling it could lead to months on the sidelines. The pain returned sharply after his recent performance against Celta Vigo, where he scored and assisted but finished the match feeling a familiar discomfort. According to report, the teenager was “worried about the extent of the injury,” prompting Barca to bring in renowned Belgian specialist for an additional evaluation.
The doctors have reportedly since approved the rehabilitation plan and will return to Barca in the coming days to reassess the winger. Surgery was never considered an option, neither Yamal nor his entourage were willing to entertain it, but both sides agreed that external expertise was essential to managing a condition known for its tendency to linger.
Describing the injury as “tricky,” club doctors stressed that any shortcut could jeopardise the rest of his season. Their instruction to the player has been blunt to take the rehabilitation seriously, avoid unnecessary media and physical strain, and allow the treatment cycle to stabilise the groin area. Yamal has responded with full commitment, reducing public appearances and focusing exclusively on recovery work.
Reduced exposure, personal changes & renewed focus
The physical pain hasn’t been the only challenge for the sensation. The report reveal that the injury lay atop a complex emotional stretch. After El Clasico, the teenager opted to drastically reduce his media presence. His next planned video, he reportedly told his inner circle, “will only be released” if he plays against Chelsea. This shift is part of a broader effort to declutter his environment and cut back distractions during a crucial recovery phase.
A personal chapter that had introduced moments of tension in recent weeks, has also reportedly been ended. Barcelona believe this renewed focus will benefit him, especially given his relentless ambition. The winger has installed a physiotherapy zone and water-recovery systems in his new home, determined to refine every detail of his professional routine. Those around him insist his drive “to be number one” remains unchanged.
Even during the painful months since September’s international break, Yamal continued delivering decisive moments. He scored in league victories over Elche and Celta Vigo and had a goal and an assist in the Champions League draw against Club Brugge.
Barca’s UCL stakes and why Chelsea is the priority
Barcelona’s urgency stems from the club’s precarious Champions League position. With only two wins from four league-phase matches, the Catalans sit 11th, behind clubs like Tottenham and Galatasaray, and are fighting to secure a top-eight finish needed for a direct round of 16 berth. The tie against Chelsea has therefore become vital, both for points and momentum.
For Hansi Flick Yamal’s presence could be decisive, particularly with the team still adjusting to the reopened Camp Nou atmosphere after two and a half years away. While a cameo against Athletic Bilbao remains possible, Flick’s staff have made clear that no risk will be taken if any discomfort persists.
Barca want Yamal at full throttle for Chelsea, and Yamal is expected to continue alternating between individual work and controlled group sessions over the next four days as Barcelona monitor his response to load increases.
For Barcelona, the next week is critical and as they return to Camp Nou against Athletic Club before travelling to London for a match that may shape their European future.
