Napoli hold talks with Freiburg youngster amid impressive Bundesliga displays
Manzambi wanted: Napoli move early for Freiburg starlet
Napoli have officially held initial discussions over a potential move for Freiburg midfielder Manzambi, who has become one of the Bundesliga’s most eye-catching breakout performers this season. Sky Sport reports that the Italian giants have positioned themselves strongly in the race, with Manzambi’s rapid rise pushing him toward the summer transfer market spotlight.
The 20-year-old has become a regular starter under coach Julian Schuster, delivering mature, high-impact displays in central midfield. With two goals and three assists across 15 appearances so far, Manzambi has been central to Freiburg’s attacking sequences, and his profile has naturally drawn the attention of clubs across Europe.
Freiburg hold firm
The report describe Napoli’s interest as “the most concrete” so far. The Serie A side reportedly view Manzambi as a key part of their long-term plans and have already opened conversations regarding a potential future deal. However, Freiburg hold all negotiating power with Manzambi is contracted until 2030 and does not have a release clause, meaning only a major offer would force the club to consider a sale.
Manzambi joined Freiburg’s U19 setup in 2023, earned promotion to the senior team within a year, and has now become one of the Bundesliga’s most intriguing young midfielders, a trajectory that has not gone unnoticed in Naples.
Sky’s report indicates that Manzambi has received “numerous transfer offers”, but Napoli have moved fastest and with the clearest intent. Their scouting department has closely monitored his development, especially his ability to operate as advanced midfielder, a versatility that has made him invaluable to Freiburg.
With Kevin De Bruyne sidelined for months after recent injuries, Napoli see Manzambi as a dynamic midfield presence who can fill multiple roles. In his breakout season, Manzambi has shown an impressive blend of physicality, awareness, and attacking instinct.
Bundesliga moments drawing attention across Europe
Manzambi’s rise has unfolded during a turbulent yet compelling season for Freiburg. His header from a corner against Bayern, giving his side a shock 2-0 lead before the champions roared back to win 6-2, was a major highlight. The Swiss midfielder’s early-season form has mirrored Freiburg’s resurgence under Schuster, and he has become a reliable figure despite his age.
His versatility has allowed him to seamlessly fill defensive, central, and attacking midfield roles, prompting analysts to describe him as one of the Bundesliga’s most complete young midfielders. Napoli scouts are leading at this stage, but more Premier League and Bundesliga clubs are expected to join the conversation as the summer window approaches.
Napoli pursuit continues
While Napoli are pushing early, Manzambi’s current focus remains with Freiburg, meanwhile, preparing for a decisive run of games in the Bundesliga as they seek European qualification. With the club holding a contract until 2030, they are under no pressure to sell, meaning any bidder must make a substantial offer to test their resolve.
Napoli plan to advance talks in the coming months, particularly ahead of the summer window, when they aim to strengthen their midfield after key injuries. For now, Manzambi’s performances in Germany will dictate the tempo of negotiations, with every strong display increasing his value and widening interest.
