Manuel Neuer explains why he rushed at Gabriel Martinelli in huge blunder for crucial Arsenal goal in Bayern Munich defeat

Bayern suffered their first defeat of the season as Arsenal capitalised on key errors from Neuer in a dominant 3-1 Champions League win. The 39-year-old captain was directly involved in the two decisive moments of the night, first failing to claim a corner for the opener and later rushing out of his box against Gabriel Martinelli for Arsenal’s third.

Neuer firstly addressed the criticism surrounding Arsenal’s opening goal, where he failed to claim Bukayo Saka’s corner before Jurrien Timber headed home. However, he offered a slightly different perspective in the mixed zone.

“The opponent obviously throws me off balance, that's clear. Then I'm also in a different position than I would have liked and can't get forward as much,” he explained, pointing out that Arsenal had aggressively targeted him during set pieces. “You know how they do it with set pieces, and the referees know that too, and I'm not a goalkeeper who throws himself to the ground. Maybe that would have helped in this situation. But basically you have to keep going until the referee blows his whistle and there's possibly a free kick. But there was no criticism from my side. These things will eventually work in our favour, and then we'll score a goal like that."