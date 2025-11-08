Tottenham vs Manchester United Preview: Team News, H2H, early injury news, probable lineups, tickets and more

The last time Tottenham faced Manchester United in the Premier League, both sides were firmly rooted in the bottom half. But after a regime change in North London and a mini resurgent spell at Old Trafford, they now sit 6th and 8th, respectively. With 17 points each to their name, they are separated only by goal difference. A victory for either side on Saturday will take them to second spot, at least temporarily.

Tottenham Hotspur's win-away, lose at home policy was on show yet again in the league. They were atrocious in all three thirds of the pitch as London rivals Chelsea beat them 1-0 at home. Thomas Frank's honeymoon period has ended, and he will be under immense scrutiny if similar results follow. His side tried to play out from the back naively, only to be dispossessed and punished. In attack, they were clueless as new loan signing Randal Kolo Muani failed to impress. Boos rang out when the full-time whistle blew, as the fans jeered their team's lack of urgency. Another failure at home against a United side that they beat four times last season will have some major repercussions. Spurs took out their frustration by beating Copenhagen 4-0 at home in the Champions League with the help of an outrageous solo goal from centre-back Micky van de Ven.

When Casemiro scored from a corner against Nottingham, United fans were dreaming of a fourth successive victory. But Ruben Amorim's men had to become comeback kings to rescue a point. Amad Diallo scored a cracking equaliser as the win meter was reset to zero. The much-awaited haircut will have to wait a little longer. The Red Devils, however, are playing more like a team with a clear tactical identity. It's a matter of finding consistency for them now. Amorim lost three games against Spurs after taking over in November last season. The Europa League final would've hurt him the most. He has a chance to make moves up the table by picking up a first victory against the Lilywhites.

Tottenham vs Manchester United Key Matchups

Micky Van de Ven vs Benjamin Sesko: Van de Ven scored a sensational brace against Everton not so long ago. But the Dutch defender was at the centre of a storm against Chelsea. First, he was dispossessed by Moises Caicedo, leading to a goal. Later, he was one of the two players who ignored Frank's embrace after the game. Van de Ven took it upon himself to score goals as he dribbled the length of the pitch and finished ruthlessly. It is good enough to win the Puskas award. Sesko was ripped apart by Gary Neville after a dull outing against Nottingham. The Slovenian striker will be up against one of the fastest centre-backs in the league as he tries to get fans and pundits on his side again.

Djed Spence vs Amad Diallo: Spence was Van de Ven's partner in crime in ignoring Frank after the Chelsea game. The makeshift left back is enjoying a fine season personally so far. But the frustrations of his team not backing him up are creeping into his game. His battle with Amad will be entertaining to say the least. Amad, playing as a wingback now, has his defensive deficiencies. He was outclassed by Morgan Gibbs White for Forest's first goal. But he made amends by scoring a fantastic equaliser late on. Expect many such moments on Saturday.

Mohammed Kudus vs Diogo Dalot: The mercurial winger is unable to stitch a run of sublime performances for Tottenham. He has shown brilliance in patches but can not deliver consistently for his side. He will be eager to hurt Dalot playing on United's left. However, he is subject to a late fitness test. Dalot has managed to keep Patrick Dorgu out of the lineup, but isn't lighting up the world either. The Portuguese wingback needs to contribute more to his side going forward if they hope to win more games.

Tottenham vs Manchester United Prediction

Manchester United haven't won a game against Tottenham since 2022. The Red Devils, with a spring in their step, will be eager to turn the tables now. United have won only once away from home, and Tottenham have won only once at home. When two records clash, something will give this Saturday. Heading into the international break, this result will be dissected for a fortnight. So neither side wants to lose this game. Manchester United will be keen to protect their four-game unbeaten run, while Tottenham look to improve the mood and morale before the key North London Derby on the other side of the break.

GOAL's Prediction: Tottenham 2-2 Manchester United

Tottenham vs Manchester United kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will host the game at 12:30 GMT / 13:30 CET / 07:30 ET on Saturday, 8th November 2025.

Tottenham vs Manchester United Team news & squads

Tottenham team news

Getty Images

Kudus, Spence, and Lucas Bergvall picked up knocks from their loss against Chelsea. The manager also has to contend with various injuries to Dominic Solanke and Yves Bissouma. The other long-term injuries are nowhere near making a return. Xavi Simons and Cristian Romero will be making a return to the lineup as Richarlison eyes the number 9 spot ahead of Kolo Muani. Tough calls need to be made in attack if Frank hopes to shake things up.

Predicted Lineup: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Spence; Palhinha, Bentancur; Kudus, Simons, Johnson; Richarlison

Manchester United team news

Getty Images

Lisandro Martinez returned to training for the Red Devils. The Argentine centre-back is hopeful of making a cameo before the international break as he aims to get some match fitness. Amorim's lineup will remain constant as he has found his perfect balance. Senne Lammens made the number one spot his own as Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, and Luke Shaw form the back three. Harry Maguire will replace Yoro if he is passed fit. The new front three need more game time together to build more chemistry and score more.

Predicted Lineup: Lammens; Yoro, De Ligt, Shaw; Amad, Fernandes, Casemiro, Dalot; Mbeumo, Cunha; Sesko

Form

Head-to-Head Record

The Last Meeting

After having tragic league seasons, it all boiled down to one game for these two sides. A silverware at the end of the turbulent season would've salvaged it. The all-English Europa League final was watched by nearly every football enthusiast around the world. After a nervy start, Brennan Johnson made the difference when he bundled home a cross past Andre Onana. The Red Devils desperately struggled to equalise. They were inches away from finding an equaliser as Van de Ven heroically cleared a loose ball off the line midair. It motivated the Lilywhites to defend for their lives as they lifted a first piece of silverware after years of hurt. Ange Postecoglou, who promised to win things in his second season, did deliver. However, it didn't buy him more time as he was sacked for a poor league season.

Standings

