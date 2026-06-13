Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town Overview

Manchester United v Brentford - Premier League

Explained: Premier League rule changes for 2026-27

The Premier League has announced a comprehensive suite of mandatory law changes and officiating guidelines ahead of the 2026-27 campaign. Developed in tandem with PGMOL and informed by an extensive annual football survey, the updates heavily target time-wasting tactics while refining the threshold for video assistant referee interventions.

Premier LeagueArsenal
Coventry City v Ipswich Town - Sky Bet Championship

McKenna leaves Ipswich - but isn't heading to Fulham!

Ipswich Town have been hit with a massive blow ahead of their Premier League return as Kieran McKenna has officially confirmed his departure from the club. The 40-year-old coach, who masterminded consecutive promotions for the Tractor Boys, has apparently decided to take some time away from the game, dashing recent reports of a possible move to Fulham.

K. McKennaPremier League
Ipswich Town v Queens Park Rangers - Sky Bet Championship

Ipswich promoted as Wrexham suffer play-off heartbreak

Ipswich Town have completed their swift return to the Premier League after a dominant final-day victory over QPR sparked wild celebrations at Portman Road. While the Tractor Boys toasted a second-place finish, there was only misery for Hollywood-owned Wrexham, whose late charge for a play-off spot ended in a devastating stalemate.

ChampionshipWrexham
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Standings

دوري روشن السعودي crestدوري روشن السعودي

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1النصر crestالنصر34282491286386
W
D
W
L
W
2الهلال crestالهلال34259085275884
W
W
D
W
W
3الأهلي crestالأهلي34256371254681
W
W
W
W
W
4القادسية crestالقادسية34238383344977
W
W
W
W
W
5الاتحاد crestالاتحاد34167115548755
L
L
W
W
D
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Betting spotlight

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Frequently asked questions

Ipswich Town were originally founded as Ipswich A.F.C. in 1878. It wasn't until 1888 that they became Ipswich Town Football Club, after merging with Ipswich Rugby Club. The Tractor Boys, though, turned professional in 1936.

Bright Path Sports Partners own a majority 44% stake in the club. Gamechanger 20 Ltd. also own a majority stake in the club, while artist Ed Sheeran owns 1.4% stake. Moreover, American investors Brett Johnson, Berke Bekay, and Mark Detmer, through their Three Lions fund, have a 5% stake. Marcus Evans also owns a 5% stake.

Ipswich Town have been playing all their home games at the Portman Road since 1884. In the 1990s, the club converted all the four stands into all-seaters.

Portman Road has a total capacity of 30,000 seats. Upon their promotion to the Premier League ahead of the 2024-25 season, new floodlight systems, changing rooms, media facilities and zones, and executive boxes.

Ipswich Town have bagged three titles throughout their history - the English top-flight in 1961-62, the FA Cup in 1978, and the UEFA Cup in 1981.

Ipswich Town have won the top flight in England just once in their history. Their solitary league title triumph came at the end of the 1961-62 season.

With 741 appearances to his name between 1966 and 1982, former English full-back Mick Mills is Ipswich Town's record holder for appearances made. Mills captained England at the 1982 World Cup and was a part of the 1978 FA Cup and 1981 UEFA Cup-winning teams with the Tractor Boys.

Former England international Ray Crawford is Ipswich Town's leading goalscorer of all-time, finding the back of the net 218 times in 354 appearances across two separate stints.

Mick Mitch, Ray Crawford, Ted Phillips, Allan Hunter, Arnold Muhren, and Hermann Hreidarsson are among Ipswich Town's most recognised players ever.

Sir Bobby Robson, Roy Keane, Alf Ramsey, and Scott Duncan are among the most acclaimed Ipswich Town managers ever.

Ipswich Town are nicknamed The Tractor Boys. In the 2000-01 season, after beating Leeds United, the Leeds supporters chanted, "We are being beaten by a bunch of tractor drivers," which was a derogatory chant mocking Ipswich's agricultural heritage. However, the Ipswich Town fans adopted the nickname with pride, and hence, the nickname The Tractor Boys was born.

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